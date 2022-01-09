People of Ada to demonstrate over privatization of Ada Songor Lagoon

Regional News of Sunday, 9 January 2022

Source: Nicholas Tetteh, Contributor

The great people of Ada in the Ada West and the East District in the Greater Accra Region will hit the street of Big Ada on Thursday, January 13, 2022, in the Ada East District to register their displeasure over the lease of the Ada Songor Lagoon to a Electrochem Ghana Limited, a private salt producing company own by private investor Doctor Daniel McKoley also known in the open as MacDan.



Nene Amos Martefinya Martey III who spoke to the media about the demonstration said, it is the ‘Ada Vacuum Salt’ that is under the control of the government who sees to the management of it not the whole Ada Songor Lagoon.



He stated openly that the people of Ada were informed about the earlier decision of leasing the Ada Vacuum Salt to Electrochem Ghana Limited, but the whole information however turned to be false as the entire Ada Songor Lagoon has been entrusted into the hands of Electrochem Ghana Limited to develop.



According to Nene Martey III, the people of Ada agitated about the decision of allowing MacDan to take over the whole Ada Songor and tried several times to stop the private investor from working at the lagoon but they were beating by police on any attempt the made.



He said, “we have been brutalized by police and subjected to beatings and physical assaults anytime we go to the lagoon trying to stop the private investor’s workers.”



Nene Martey III also revealed that according to information made available, communities around the Songor Lagoon are in the portion of the Lagoon given to Electrochem Ghana Limited hence the inhabitants in these communities will have to leave their long lasting settlements to allow the investor do his work.



Nene Martey III said the purpose of the demonstration is to inform the chiefs and the government about which part of the Songor Lagoon has to be leased to a private investor.



“The purpose of this demonstration is to inform our chiefs and the government that we are not against the lease of the lagoon to Electrochem Ghana Limited, but , Electrochem Ghana Limited must focus on the Ada Vacuum Salt alone not the entire region of the Ada Songor Lagoon” He noted



He therefore called on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akkufo-Addo and other concern people to restore peace in Ada by coming in to solve issues arising from the decision concerning the privatization of Ada Songor Lagoon.



The demonstration which is spearheaded by a group called Ada Youth Alliance (AYA), a group which is purposely formed to protect the properties of Ada State is set to commence at 7:00 am from Big-Ada, Lenobinya end at Kasseh main station.