'People looking for jobs are calling for a reshuffle' - Dennis Miracles Aboagye explains

General News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: Rexford Dede Baah-Nyarkoh

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a member of the NPP Communications team has reacted to the trending news in the country about the president's recent statement on the reshuffling of ministers.



In an interview on The Key Points show on TV3 with host, Alfred Ocansey, Miracles Aboagye revealed that what the president said is the truth.



According to him, he is very surprised to see people making all sorts of statements about this 'simple' message from the president.



He revealed that indeed, there are people in government who expect a minister to be removed from office in order for them to be appointed. This according to Dennis Miracles means that people calling for a reshuffle are looking for jobs.



"Is it not true, that sitting here as Miracles, I am a member of government and that if there is a reshuffle and a certain minister is removed and I am called, I may be a beneficiary? Don't we have people in government, genuinely who are also sitting on the sidelines wanting to get in there. So what is the life when the president says that there are people looking for jobs who are calling for a reshuffle" he said