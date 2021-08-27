People in border towns are suffering; help them – Dzifa Gomashie to govt

Regional News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Ketu South in the Volta Region Abla Dzifa Gomashie has called on the government to put measures in place to alleviate the suffering of people living in the border towns.



Hundreds of residents in the Ketu South Municipality are currently on the streets in the municipality as they demand the opening of the Aflao Border.



The country’s land borders have been closed since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.



The MP told Starr News “in March when the announcement came that the borders were going to be closed, the airports were closed too. We put in protocols and the airports are open now.”



“Who is interested in what is happening to the people living at the border?” she quizzed.



She went on “we need for the state to come and say ‘this is the timeline, from March till 2023 the borders are going to remain closed, but within that time this is what we are putting in place 'because it’s Covid because it's terrorists,’ whatever the reason may be, communicate something to us. And then the state must find a way to alleviate the suffering of the people”



“I’ve been told that our president is a listening president, a listening government. I’m hoping that this time around, after the statement, the questions, and the demonstration, something will be said,” she added.