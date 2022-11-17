People in NDC recorded me and sold the tape to NPP to prosecute me – Ofosu-Ampofo explodes

General News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has made some explosive allegations about attempts by some members of his party to cause his downfall.



According to the national chairman of the biggest opposition party, some members of the NDC recorded him during a top-level meeting and sold the tape to the ruling party, for which he is being prosecuted.



“When people in the NDC want to disgrace you they first tag you as anti-Mahama. My own party people recorded me at a meeting held with the leadership of the party and sold it to the NPP who are prosecuting me on that. I have been to court seventy times…” he stated in a yet-to-be-aired interview with Adom TV.



Ofosu-Ampofo and Anthony Kwaku Boahen, an NDC Communications Officer, are on trial for conspiracy to cause harm.



Additionally, Ofosu-Ampofo is facing an assault charge for allegedly inciting NDC communicators against public officers – Chairpersons of the National Peace Council and Electoral Commission.



They have both denied the offences and are on a GH¢ 100,000.00 bail with a surety each.



According to the prosecution, the accused persons had been captured in an audio recording of the proceedings of a meeting on February 3, 2019, planning a road map of criminal activities targeted at the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the chairman of the National Peace Council, among others.





The meeting followed January 31, 2019, Ayawaso West-Wuogon by-election, which turned violent following a clash between some National Security operatives and supporters of the National Democratic Congress suspected to be vigilantes.



The audio recording was played on some radio stations, and according to the prosecution, the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Service later intercepted the tape.



The prosecution said Mr Boahen had confirmed being at the said meeting and confessed on a radio station that the information on the tape was true.



Meanwhile, Ofosu-Ampofo who is seeking re-election in the NDC’s upcoming internal elections is facing stiff competition from the party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.



The National Chairman in the yet-to-be-aired interview described the decision by Asiedu Nketia to compete for his position as a wrong move.







