People have done worst things than Owusu Bempah - Nigel

General News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel International, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has downplayed the justification behind the decision by an Accra Circuit Court, to commit his colleague in the ministry, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah to a week in remand.



Speaking on the arrest in an interview with Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Prophet Nigel said even though he does not see anything wrong with ensuring the administration of the rule of law, he has issues with the manner in which his colleague was arrested and the decision to remand him.



According to him, the alleged offence committed by Rev. Bempah and the charges pressed against him did not warrant him being put on remand as other people in the country have walked away from suffering similar fate committing more grievous offences.



“Where Reverend Owusu Bempah was arrested was not the right place. Because I feel he is a pastor everyone knows and considering his stature in society, I feel they should have waited for him to finish with his church service and let the crowd leave before they do whatever the law says they should do,” he said.



“If he has been arrested that’s okay. It shows the law is working and the new IGP, I could see he is trying to do some good things, we thank God and we support him. But this is not a first-degree felony and considering his impact, what he has done for the current system. I am saying that they should have bailed him and self-recognisance bail would’ve been okay,” he continued.



He thus pleaded for justice to be tempered with mercy for his embattled colleague.



“My head of media prompted me about the development on Sunday after I had finished preaching, I was very pained and I am still in pain. We will plead that justice is tempered with mercy,” Prophet Nigel said.



The Prophetic Hill Chapel founder however admonished members of the Christian leadership fraternity to draw lessons from Rev. Owusu Bempah’s case and be more cautious of their dealings with the political class.



“The lessons I’ve personally learnt from this is that you don’t die for a politician, you don’t die for a politician, whether party A, B, C or D. Because if we look at the impact Reverend Owusu Bempah has made even during the previous elections I clashed with him on your show sometimes. I am not saying anybody is above the law, I respect the rule of law but we are in this country where people have done worse things than what Rev. owusu Bempah has done or said, the law does not go after them, and even if the law goes after them, the law treats them with softer hands. So for me, the lesson is that, it is not worth dying for any political party or a politician in Ghana, it is not worth it,” he stated.



Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah was arrested together with three of his junior pastors on Sunday, September 14, 2021.



The arrest of Owusu Bempah came after a series of confrontations between him and repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.



A day after some junior pastors of Reverend Owusu Bempah were seen in a viral video brandishing guns and threatening to deal with Agradaa, the pastor and a group of men trooped to her residence to confront her.



Agradaa however failed to face up to Owusu Bempah but chose to stand on the balcony of her building leaving the pastor and his troop stranded at her gate.



Following the incident and the brandishing of weapons that characterized the storming of Agradaa’s residence, the Ghana Police Service picked up the Reverend Owusu Bempah and his junior pastors and put them before a court on Monday.



His plea for bail was rejected by the court which handed him a one-week remand.





