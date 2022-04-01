‘People have accepted E-Levy’ – Ofori-Atta 'pooh-poohs' Supreme Court suit

General News of Friday, 1 April 2022

E-Levy has been passed by Parliament



It was reduced from 1.75% to 1.5%



Minority caucus staged a walkout



Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, has downplayed the lawsuit filed by some three members of the Minority in Parliament over the passage of the 1.5% electronic transfer levy, known as E-Levy.



According to him, the approval of the levy which is being challenged in court has been passed and the President has assented to it, therefore, all parties must agree and move on.



He told Citi News that the claims by the members of the Minority that it was not properly approved are not factual.



“Well, we operate a democracy, anyone at all can run to court when they have an issue, and then it is finally resolved. Similarly, the Minority has the power to head to Court if they have an issue. There is nothing dramatic about it," Ken Ofori-Atta explained.



He added, “We believe there was a quorum in Parliament. Your walking out does not mean there was no quorum. You could have gone for lunch and come back, who knows? We are pleased with the outcome of the proceedings. I think the nation is settled, there is generally calm. People have come to accept it and are moving on with their lives."



Three Minority MPs led by their leader, Haruna Iddrisu, have filed a suit at the Supreme Court challenging the legality of the decision by Parliament.



The trio are alleging that the decision on the tax policy was taken while the House was without the required quorum as stipulated in article 104, clause 1 of the 1992 constitution.



About the E-Levy bill



The government of Ghana will from May 1 charge a 1.50% rate on electronic transactions that are more than GH¢100 on a daily basis.



Critics of the proposal have warned that the levy will negatively impact the Fintech space, as well as hurt low-income earners and those outside the formal banking sector.



The E-Levy has been the source of tension in Parliament since it was introduced in the 2022 budget. The tensions culminated in a scuffle between lawmakers in Parliament in December 2021.



The government has, however, argued the levy would widen the tax net and could increase revenue generation by an estimated GH¢6.9 billion in 2022. There are also concerns that the government may securitise proceeds from the e-levy to raise extra revenue.



