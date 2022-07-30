People can't pay e-levy if their SIM cards are deactivated, extend deadline! - Ex-MP tells Ursula Owusu

General News of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former NPP Member of Parliament(MP) for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah, has appealed to the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful to extend the deadline for the SIM registration.



The Minister issued a deadline for all Ghanaians with SIM cards to re-register with their Ghana cards by July, 31, 2022 or risk their card being deactivated.



The deadline falls on Sunday, yet a mammoth number of Ghanaians are still struggling either to register for or receive a Ghana card.



Many of those who have received their cards too, due to some challenges, are yet to register their SIM cards.



Discussing the matter during Friday's "Kokrokoo" morning show on Peace FM, Collins Owusu Amankwah pleaded with the Minister to pardon those who haven't registered their SIM cards.



"Right now, should we deactivate the SIM card of every person who hasn't registered, do you know that person can't transact business again? Do you know that person cannot pay the E-Levy? The Telcos also will not benefit. If it is even 1 million subscribers, it's a very huge cost . . . I feel those who haven't got their card yet should be pardoned," he said.



He also took a swipe at the National Identification Authority, responsible for registering and issuing the Ghana card, for failing to make the cards easily accessible to the masses ensuring every person has registered and grabbed it.



"Whether the cards were printed during President Kufour's time, they owe us an apology. They should have released those cards to the people before sanctioning these new ones, but they didn't distribute them. Sometimes, you make things difficult for us," he added.