‘People behind the curtain’ more powerful than ministers – Alan on hijacked govt, party

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Movement for Change leader, Alan Kyerematen, has alleged that there are powerbrokers within the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government who are more important than ministers.



Alan, who recently resigned from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) added that the state of affairs within the government and party is a departure from how the NPP has typically operated in government.



In an interview on Citi TV (September 27, 2023) he described the hijackers as 'people behind the curtain,’ stressing that aside the government, there were also such characters in the NPP.



“Are you not aware or have you not heard there are people behind the curtain who have more influence in governance now than even ministers? You have not heard about people behind the curtain who have significant influence and control in the party?” he asked host Bernard Avle.



“When we started in 1992, where were they though, the so-called behind the curtain people,” he quizzed.



On his style of politics, he maintained that a gentlemanly approach was his style and he would stick to it in the long term.



“Colleagues think I am too calm, I am too gentle, but that is how it should be. That is how it should be, politics should not be rancorous… I will try and keep to that,” he stressed.



Alan Kyerematen's decision to run as an independent candidate came on September 25, when he officially resigned from the NPP.



This move followed his withdrawal from the NPP's flagbearer race, which reportedly stemmed from challenges encountered during a Super Delegates Conference held within the party in August 2023.



In his official statement regarding his resignation and independent candidacy, Alan Kyerematen stated, "Under the circumstances and given the context, I am honorably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest the high office of the presidency in 2024 as an independent presidential candidate."





NPP Founding Member turned Independent Presidential aspirant, @AlanKyerematen has alleged that there are people 'behind the curtain' who have more significant influence and control in the party than ministers



"When we started in 1992 where were these behind the curtain gentle… pic.twitter.com/2olhaWi03x — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) September 27, 2023

SARA