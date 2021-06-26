People against #FixTheCountry campaign are those doing okay – Efia Odo

General News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Efia Odo, a convenor of #FixTheCountry campaign was arrested on Friday



• The police released her and over a dozen others after taking their statements



• She insists that the country needs fixing and that responsibility lies squarely on government



Efia Odo, a convenor of the #FixTheCountry campaign, has stated that persons against the movement are those who are doing okay for which reason they see a problem with others calling for better governance and accountability from the political class.



She was one of over a dozen members of the campaign who were detained on Friday afternoon after police rounded them up outside the premises of the Accra High Court.



GhanaWeb monitored comments she made on Accra-based Citi FM immediately after her release on bail by the police.



“Anybody that doesn’t want to join the campaign, obviously is doing okay, but me I am not okay. The system is not working, we all know it. Before anybody should come and say we should fix ourselves, if the country was okay, we will not be asking for things to be fixed,” she said.



She enumerated different issues that needed government attention across the social strata citing the instance of how a woman drowned in floods that hit parts of the Ashanti regional capital.



“Look at our roads, look at what happens when it rains, a bridge collapsed (in Kumasi) and a woman died. These are the things we are campaigning about, look at the schools, look at the state of our hospitals.



“Even the police station, I was going to use the bathroom and I said no, I am not going to use it, I cannot use this bathroom. People are working they are not being paid and we are not blaming a specific political party, it is all of them,” she added.



She echoed the view of convenors that they were going back to the drawing board to explore options available to them with respect to holding their intended protest.



An Accra High Court threw out an injunction by the Ghana Police Service against the organisers of the #FixTheCountry from holding a street protest.



The Court on Friday, June 25, 2021, ruled in a case in which the Ghana Police citing public health concerns and the COVID-19 restrictions was asking for the conveners of the #FixTheCountry protest to be barred from proceeding with their demonstration.



The group has in the past weeks been demanding better living conditions through social media protests and has been challenged in their decision to take the protest onto the streets.



The Police were seeking to stop the group from embarking on the street protest by citing public health concerns and the imposition of COVID-19 restrictions as its basis.



