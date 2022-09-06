People&Places: The story of Loise Mensah who beat 13 schools to win prestigious Orators award

General News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the words of her father, Loise Mensah speaks when she needs to because she prefers to listen more so that when she does, she’s properly communicating.



Emmanuel Mensah, her father, also believes that it is some of these reasons his daughter, a 17-year-old second-year student of the Chemu Senior High School, was able to achieve the feat of being adjudged Overall Best Orator 2022.



“Loise won’t talk because you have raised a topic: she might have interest in it - you’ll have to call her to talk. And when you call her to talk, she’ll speak. So, her keeping quiet is not a bluff,” he said.



Loise Mensah is our guest on GhanaWeb TV’s People and Places this week.



At the just-ended competition, known as The Orators, an inter-Senior High Schools competition designed to foster the cognitive, critical thinking and expression skills of students, she also won the Best Impromptu Speech Award.



“My parents weren’t there on that day of the competition and then they called them. My dad was screaming and then my mom was excited,” Loise told co-host of the program, Etsey Atisu.



But between Loise, her parents, and her coach, Jude Kwegyir-Aggrey, there were so many unconscious life hacks that she had been taken through that got her to this great feat of her life.



She also details her aspirations for life, as well as all the other details about why a lot more of such programs should be designed for young people.



