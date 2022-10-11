People & Places: The Nigerian Community with a Kingdom in Ghana – The Igbo Story

General News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

They are our neighbours; a close one for that matter and as such, we share a lot in common and live within each other’s countries.



The Igbos, popularly called the Ibos have, for years, lived cordially with Ghanaians.



They are an ethnic group in Nigeria with 5 key states; Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States, with other Ibo-speaking communities in River and the Delta States in Nigeria.



Having lived in Ghana for years, they have established a kingdom, with a King and other leaders in charge of their affairs in the country.



Headed by Dr. Eze Chukwudi Iheneku for 10 years, the Igbo community in Ghana has a unique story.



This is what the People and Places team sought to explore when they sat with the Igbo Ndigbo, Ghana in this edition of the show.



Among other things, he told Host, Wonder Ami Hagan, how the kingdom and its people are subject to the authority of Ghanaian leaders and have over time, maintained a cordial relationship with same.



He also spoke about the food, culture, music, and many other interesting things about the Igbo people in this edition of the show.



Watch the first part of this edition of People & Places below:



