People&Places: The 98-yr-old studio with rare photos of Nkrumah, Akufo-Addo's family, others

It’s a beautiful sight! A room full of wonderful memories captured in black and white photographs that tell stories.



Established in 1922, this photo studio, established by Ghanaian-born J.K. Bruce Vanderpuije was brought to life.



Having been inspired by happenings around, Bruce Vanderpuije, then 23 years old, decided to acquire a camera and chase his passion.



The Deo Gratias photo studio was then birthed from a Latin phrase “Thanks be to God”, to reflect his appreciation to God, for the talent and inspiration.



Aside providing him with a little income to pull through his challenging youthful days, his passion got him to many great events and through this, he met many prominent people whose photographs he captured.



Nkrumah in his hay days at Achimota, the independence day, current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s family including his mother and uncle; JB. Danquah, Ghana’s first parliament, and so many other intriguing photographs, all in one place.



Today, the edifice which is situated in James Town Accra is being managed by his granddaughter, Mrs. Kate Tamakloe who has big plans of expanding the place during the celebration of its 100-year anniversary in 2022.



The story of Ghana’s oldest photo studio will fascinate you.



Watch as Wonder Ami Hagan and her wonderful guests take you down memory lane, in this edition of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV.



