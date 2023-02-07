You are here: HomeNews2023 02 07Article 1709753

People & Places: Road trip from Accra to Volta – the fascinating sights, scenes and discoveries

To give our readers an exciting insight into what this new season of People & Places will look like, GhanaWeb’s People & Places team took a first trip to the Volta Region.

The destination was the Volta Region – Amedzofe specifically, located in the newly created Ho-West District Assembly.

Setting off at dawn will not only give you a glimpse of the beautiful lighting landscape but you get to experience sunrise.

The fun is more in the things you see and experience – from the Shai Hills rocks captured at a distance, to the monkeys along the way, the enthusiastic traders at Atimpoku who would stop at nothing until you get a bite of their tasty ‘Aboloo and one-man-thousand, shrimps among others.

One could definitely not miss the monumental Adomi Bridge, the curvy roads up the Amedzofe mountains and the breathtaking view.

