People&Places: Rich culture, pomp and pageantry - All the sides you missed at 2022 Homowo

General News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Homowo, the biggest Ga Festival in Ghana comes with its rich culture and tells the story of the Ga people whose past struggles they overcame.



History has it that, during the migration of the Ga people, a great famine befell them and during this period, they called upon their ancestors and gods to provide food. Their corn which they sowed resultantly bloomed and the harvest was great.



To commemorate this, they annually mark what is called 'Homowo' which means hooting at hunger.



During this ceremony, not only do they sprinkle their native food – Kpoikpoi, but there are other activities that precede the ceremony and add beauty to it.

It was all grandiose at the 2022 edition of Homowo, the biggest festival of the Ga community in Ghana.



All small Ga communities came to join the Gbese to mark this day. The festivities which witnessed huge numbers saw people from all walks of life participating, including tourists.



People & Places team was there and put together this beautiful video capturing every moment of the festival.



Watch the full video below:



