People & Places: Rich Ghanaian culture on display as Akuapems climax Odwira 2023

General News of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vibrant colours, beautiful tradition and a joyful gathering were a sight to behold when the people of Akuapem climaxed the 2023 Odwira festival in October.



In attendance were the president of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, some government appointees, traditional leaders as well as religious leaders.



Excited indigenes and visitors gathered at the forecourt of Okuapehene’s palace to witness the beautiful display of culture for themselves.



Clad in their beautiful kente clothes and other traditional attires, traditional leaders were ushered in, some in their palanquins, by their entourage.



And when the visiting chiefs and Akuapem sub-chiefs were all seated, the Okuapehene was ushered in gloriously seated in his palanquin.



A resident told the People and Places team that this was the first time in five years that the Okuapehene sat in the palanquin, the reason they are overly excited about this year’s event.



Watch the full video below



