People & Places: Meet the man who has trained most of Ghana’s best actors, actresses

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• He is a renowned actor, playwright and director



• For several years, he has used his talent and knowledge as a professor to train some of Ghana's finest actors and actresses



• Names like Adjetey Anang, Clemento Suarez, Dzifa Gomashie and others studied under him



He has been teaching for over 60 years and some of these years were used to groom young men and women who today are doing marvelously well in the acting industry.



Prof. Martin Okyere Owusu is his name and he is a renowned playwright, a lecturer at the University of Ghana’s Department of Theatre Arts, an actor and a film director.



Through his grooming, personalities like Clemento Suarez and Foster Romanus shot up to stardom with their comic acts.



On the acting front, we are looking at faces like George Quaye, Adjetey Annan, Dzifa Gomashie, Ekow Blankson, and Akorfa Edjeani who have mastered their act and have, over the years, graced the screens of Ghanaians with beautiful movies.



He speaks about his journey into acting, literature and directing and how he groomed these persons to become who they are.



Testimonials of his works from some of these personalities will also feature as we sit with Prof. Martin Okyere Owusu to have a conversation in this edition of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the full video below:



