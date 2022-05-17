People&Places: How to make money out of waste - Trash4art CEO demonstrates

General News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Trash4art CEO, Essilfie Banton introduces Wonder Ami Hagan, host of People&Places to his studio, the room where all the “magic” happens.



Essilfie stores the trash he picks from various places in his studio and uses them for his artworks.



These items range from phone chargers and milo cans to bags that are no more in use.



After telling us about his inspiration and his journey with art so far, he takes us through the process of making his kind of art in this episode.



He also talks about the challenges that come with his job.



The young CEO also sheds light on his personal life, detailing how art affects him in other regards.



Essilfie has trainees he trains and helps nurture their talent in art, with his own resources and funds.



Watch as he takes us through the process of transforming trash into art in this edition of People&Places below:







