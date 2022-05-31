People & Places: How Ibrahim Mahama became a millionaire

General News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

He is only 35 and yet his works have travelled the world over. He is on the ‘wanted list’ of artists making a difference through their works.



As a young graduate from the Kwame Nkrumah University for Science and Technology, Ibrahim Mahama The Artist took a great opportunity to present his artwork at the prestigious 56th International Art Exhibition of the Venice Biennale in 2015 and this started off his career.



After this his career skyrocketed and today, he is an internationally recognized artiste putting Ghana’s name on the global map.



Ibrahim Mahama now earns millions of dollars from his works which have gone global. He also has bought planes from monies earned from his work and developed a studio through which he impacts younger generations.



The story about his childhood, passion for art and consequent rise to fame is an interesting one which was carefully captured in this edition of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV.



Etsey Atisu took some time to have a chat with him, join the conversation here:



