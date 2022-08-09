People&Places: Ghana’s over-50-year-old presidential seat, and other age-long relics at the National Museum

General News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

The first presidential seat used by Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, ceremonial gifts from some of Ghana’s former Presidents, late Flt. Lt Jerry John Rawlings and other beautiful artifacts sit in the over 50-year-old national museum in the heart of Accra.



The museum which was refurbished in 2015 and commissioned in June 2022 has new additions including an art gallery that has several artworks from both veteran and contemporary Ghanaian artists.



In the museum, one would also find glass cases with old cedi notes from the Gold Coast all through to the new Ghana Cedi notes being used today.



Then there are cars that were used by all ex-presidents under the fourth republic of Ghana, including the unique Cardillac Limousine which was used by Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in the 60s.



This particular car has a unique story told just by the marks on its bullet-proof windows.



This story and many others about the unique artifacts which represent nationalism and Ghana’s history were discovered when Wonder Ami Hagan toured the museum with guest, Samuel Amegah Jnr, Senior Officer at the Museum.



