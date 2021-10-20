People&Places: Exploring Fadama, a unique community in the heart of Accra

General News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Fadama! It is undoubtedly one of the very popular communities in Ghana.



The name comes from the first Chief Imam Abass, who established the place. He named it Fadama – a Hausa word which means a water-logged area.



The area is popular for a number of reasons, but most notable among them is the fact that the spiritual leader of all Muslims in Ghana, the Chief Imam, Osman Nuhu Sharubutu lives here.



Popular musician Kuami Eugene lived here in the past also; he calls himself a ‘Fadama boy’.



The community has existed for over 50 years after it moved from its original location – Old Fadama near the Konkomba market in Accra.



Chief of the area, Sakir Ridwan Abass indicates that the movement was necessitated because the old area was waterlogged and development around the place was not forthcoming.



Today, New Fadama is located around Abeka-Lapaz and its people and culture tell a beautiful story.



The People&Places team visited the ‘hood’ to explore what it’s got and this beautiful piece was produced.



Join Wonder Ami Hagan and her guests as they take you through the history and lifestyle of the Fadama people whilst taking a tour through the area.



Watch the full interview here:








