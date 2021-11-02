People&Places: All about the young Ghanaian brain making quality vehicles from scraps

General News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

As a child, his interest was in making toy cars with empty cans, what is known in the local parlance as ‘konko cars’ for himself and his friends.



This passion grew with him from age 10 and today, at age 35, he is into the business of manufacturing beautiful automotives.



Ibrahim Sumaila is his name and he makes various types of vehicles including motorcycles, bicycles and go carts. Among his works are special motor tricycles made for physically challenged persons.



At his workshop at Ashaiman, he develops concepts in his head, sketches them down and with collected scrap materials, he transforms waste metals into amazing works.



Ibrahim wants to help make more of these vehicles to promote locally-made goods and reduce unemployment in Ghana.



He is hopeful that government and individual companies identify his talent and help promote his brand ‘Ibrahim Spider’.



He told the People &Places team everything about his journey in this edition of the show.



