People&Places: All about the 'leaf-speaking' people of Shai Hills

General News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The second episode of the Shai Hills Adventure on the People & Places show will highlight the interesting story of the Sayu people who lived at Shai Hills in the past.



They were war-minded people who had an intriguing way of life and among these traits was the fact that they used leaves to communicate with each other.



The episode also takes a look at how the puberty rites of the Ga-Adangme people who lived at the Mogo Hills were climaxed.



The Dipo rites were finalized at a spot at the now Shai Hills Resource Reserve and the remnants of the items they used for these rites, remain at the spot till today.



Join Wonder Ami Hagan and her guests as they discover more in the second episode of the Shai Hills Adventure on People & Places.



This episode airs on Tuesday, February 2022 at 12pm on GhanaWeb TV: