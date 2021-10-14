You are here: HomeNews2021 10 14Article 1379875

General News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

People&Places: A look into Fadama

The over 50-year-old community has many unique views. Its people and culture tell a beautiful story. play videoThe over 50-year-old community has many unique views. Its people and culture tell a beautiful story.

Some 58 years ago, their ancestor and first Chief Imam, Abass moved them from their first settlement, Old Fadama to a better-situated land.

That began the life of the people of Fadama. Though predominantly Muslim, they are an interreligious community.

Join us to explore this edition of People and Places with a focus on Fadama. It's showing on Tuesday, October 19, on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch the video below:



