People&Places: A look into Fadama

General News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some 58 years ago, their ancestor and first Chief Imam, Abass moved them from their first settlement, Old Fadama to a better-situated land.



That began the life of the people of Fadama. Though predominantly Muslim, they are an interreligious community.



The over 50-year-old community has many unique views. Its people and culture tell a beautiful story.



Join us to explore this edition of People and Places with a focus on Fadama. It's showing on Tuesday, October 19, on GhanaWeb TV.



