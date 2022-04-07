Pentecostal Council VP calls for peaceful co-existence during Ramadan

General News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: GNA

The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, the First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), has called on Ghanaians to co-exist to ensure the rapid development of the nation, irrespective of their ethnic, religion and political affiliations.



“I would like to use this opportunity to encourage peace actors and stakeholders to continue to work towards attaining total human security in Ghana and the Sub-region,” he said.



Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih, who is also the General Overseer of the Life International Church, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday to wish all Muslims the best on the commencement of this year’s Ramadan fast.



The Islamic community began the month-long fast after Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharabutu, the National Chief Imam, declared Sunday, April 3, as the start date for the 2022 Ramadan.



He said the period gave Ghanaians hope into the future and courage to continue the promotion of peace building, tolerance, understanding, respect for one another and inter-faith harmony for the benefit of all.



Rt Rev. Dr Kisseih said total human security ensured that the youth and children were empowered adequately to respond to the challenges of contemporary society.



“We must collectively assist and collaborate with the Government, community leaders, and other non-state authorities to find jobs or equip the youth with vocational skills to be able to contribute their quota to the development of Ghana,” adding that without meaningful employment for the youth in any country, total human security was almost impossible.



He, therefore, appealed to all political actors in Ghana and the Sub-region to guard their statements and actions in pursuit of democratic politics and nation-building.



He urged them to encourage their teeming supporters, especially the youth, to always embrace peaceful means of protest and expression of grievances to consolidate peace, harmony and democratic achievements.



Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih expressed the hope that the GPCC would do everything possible to ensure the transformation of the Council.



He appealed to Muslims to commit to the essence of Ramadan, which is commitment to the principles of love, sacrifice and devotion to duty.