Pentecost pastor and wife give birth after 16 years of trying in marriage

General News of Saturday, 4 June 2022

At the unexpected time God answered our prayer – Pastor who gave birth after 16 years of marriage



As we’re struggling to give birth to a child, God was using us to bless other couples with children – Pastor



Every person born on earth has a purpose – Pastor Mensah



A pastor of the Church of Pentecost in Ghana and his wife have given birth to their first-born child after 16 years of marriage.



The pastor who is the Donkorkrom District Minister of the Church of Pentecost, Pastor Joseph Ndanyinanse, and his wife, Victoria, gave birth to a bouncing baby boy they named Joseph Kweku Ndanyinanse Jnr, after several years of prayer and attempts to give birth, thecophq.org reports.



In an interview with Pentecost News, Pastor Ndanyinanse said that he and his wife’s trust in God have paid off as they have been patiently waiting on the Lord for a child of their own.



Pastor Ndanyinanse said that one thing that marvelled him was that as he and his wife were struggling to have a child of their own, the lord was using their ministry to bless other childless marriages with the fruit of the womb.



“By the grace of God, just at the appropriate but unexpected time, God considered our plight and blessed us with a baby boy; this indeed is the doing of the Lord,” the Donkorkrom District Minister, who is also the Afram Plains Area Secretary of the church said.



At the naming and dedication ceremony of Kweku Ndanyinanse Jnr, the Ekye Amanfrom District Minister of the Church, Pastor Stephen Mensah, who was delivering a sermon, said that every child is born into the world for a reason and not by a mistake.



He said that the earth is like a garden of the Lord which He entrusted to man to take care of, adding that God himself gives man every labourer he needs to take care of the garden.



“God enlists his workers through procreation. [In fact] Jesus Christ came to testify and declare this truth,” Paster Mensah.



He, therefore, urged parents not to compare their wards with the children of other people.



Ekye Amanfrom District Minister added that every Christian should strive to fulfil their earthly mandate, saying: “Wherever you find yourself, remember that God planted you there to possess the nations.”



