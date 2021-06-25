Pentecost church commissions modern clinic at Kultamise

Religion of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: The Church of Pentecost

The Church of Pentecost has commissioned a state-of-the-art health center at Kultamise, near Bawku in the Upper East Region.



The single-level health facility, fully funded by the church, comprises an attached residential accommodation for the staff, fully furnished Outpatient Department (OPD), male and female wards, delivery ward, dispensary, washrooms for both patients, and staff, laboratory, and consulting rooms. The total amount spent on the project was GH¢ 850,000.00.



Commissioning the health facility on Thursday, June 24, 2021, the General Secretary of the church, Apostle Alexander Nana Yaw Kumi-Larbi, said the construction of the edifice was informed by the urgent need to provide a health facility that can serve Kultamise and its surrounding communities to help reduce maternally and child mortality in the district.



According to him, during the rainy season, the people living in the area usually go through hell in accessing healthcare as they often had to cross a major river to Pusiga. This situation, according to residents, has contributed to worsening the plight of pregnant women in the area, especially when in labor, as their spouses had to carry them on their back or on motorbikes to cross the river to access healthcare in Pusiga.



Apostle Kumi-Larbi noted that the project which commenced in 2019 is part of a package of social development projects undertaken by The Church of Pentecost across various locations in the country. He disclosed that another clinic is currently being constructed by the Church at Abesiwa, on the Kumasi-Sunyani Highway.



He stated that The Church of Pentecost, in 2018, launched its 5-year vision (Vision 2023), dubbed “Possessing the Nations” with an overarching goal of equipping the Church to transform every sphere of society with values and principles of the Kingdom of God.



“As part of the ‘Possessing the Nations’ agenda under Vision 2023, the church envisaged partnering the Government of Ghana in contributing to the accelerated socio-economic development as part of the effort to launch our transformation agenda in society.



“Besides this edifice, the church has over 96 educational institutions, 9 healthcare facilities (3 hospitals and 6 clinics), other social interventions such as the construction of four prison holding facilities to enhance the reformation and integration of inmates, the construction of police stations and posts across the country, constructed over 76 water facilities in deprived communities and institutions,” he mentioned.



He also disclosed that the church has established social enterprise ventures which are providing employment opportunities to the youth in Ghana.

The general secretary pointed out that one scripture that has spurred the church on in initiating and completing the facility has been Matthew 25:36b, which reads: “I was sick and you looked after me.”



“It is our prayer and hope, therefore, that anyone who enters the corridors of this clinic will receive the best of care and divine healing when necessary. This feat can only be achieved if all the major stakeholders i.e. the Ministry of Health, CHAG, Pentecost Health Services, and the Ghana Health Service play their respective roles well.



The ceremony was attended by the Overlord of Kusal, Bawku Naaba, the Chief of Pusiga Naaba Tambiss-Baalug Kunwaik, the chief of Kultamise, Naaba Tigre Lasgud, representative of the Regional Director of Health Services, District Chief Executive of Pusiga – Hon Abdulai Zubeiru, the clergy, among others.
















