Pentecost Children's Ministry donates to Sunyani Regional Hospital

Religion of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Children’s Ministry of the Church of Pentecost, Sunyani Central, has presented medical devices, including finger-tip pulse and infrared forehead thermometers and syringes, to the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Regional Hospital in Sunyani.



The Ministry also donated similar equipment, including digital baby scales, disposable insulin syringes and automatic hand dryer to the NICU at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital.



Elder Emmanuel Boamah, a leader of the Children’s Ministry, said it remained the Ministry’s responsibility to promote the wellbeing of newborns.



The Ministry has more than 1,000 children and aside ensuring their spiritual development, it also prioritises the healthy life of children and newborns.



Dr Robert Arko, the Medical Superintendent in-charge of Maternity at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital, commended the ministry for the assistance and appealed for more support.



He said the NICU required additional incubators, monitors and other equipment for quality healthcare delivery and appealed to the public to go to their aid.



Mrs Mary Ameyaw, the Women Leader of the Sunyani Central Church of Pentecost, gave the assurance that the Church would continue to support the Units to function effectively.