Pelting of stones against police by Arise Ghana protestors was premeditated - Criminologist

General News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A criminologist and lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Jones Opoku-Ware, has opined that some demonstrators pelting stones at the Police at the Arise Ghana demonstration on Tuesday was premeditated.



The lecturer said per the crowd analysis he has done, he will conclude that the violence at the demonstration was intentionally orchestrated to make the Police look bad in the eyes of the public.



He said the Police were there to protect life and property; hence it was wrong to have pushed them to the wall for them to react so they would look bad.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he stated that "the Police stood their ground despite the incident, and I must commend them because I realised the level of provocation was high.



If the Police had reacted in full force, we would have been talking about a different story this morning. There would have been several casualties on the part of the protestors if the Police had not restrained themselves," he added.



