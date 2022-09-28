Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up: Here is why

General News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Wa Central Member of Parliament, Rashid Pelpuo's tweet of four years ago has resurfaced amid the economic headwinds Ghana is facing.



The lawmaker had tweeted about a dream he had, that one day Ghanaians will apologize to former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress, NDC, which had lost the 2016 presidential vote two years prior.



His tweet also spoke about a day Ghanaians will ask more questions and demand accountability from the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party, NPP, government.



The tweet read thus: "I have a dream. I have a dream that one day Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama and the NDC. I have a dream that Bawmia and Nana will sit with NDC and ask " how did u do it? I still have a dream that Ghanaians will ask Govt more quest'ns and demand more accountability."



The post has resurfaced on Twitter thanks to economist Joe Jackson, who had reacted to the tweet in 2018 asserting that Pelpuo's dream was likely a nightmare.



In the light of recent events, Joe Jackson shared a screenshot of the said tweet and his response with the caption: "In 2018, my friend Rashid Pelpuo tweeted about a dream that "one day Ghanaians would apologize to John Mahama".



"I responded in jest that "was it a nightmare?" I wonder which of us is laughing now?"





I wonder which of us is laughing now?@rashpelp #BrokeGhana #HardDecisions @Indiscipline pic.twitter.com/rkBTZ9HvuF — Joe Jackson (@Joe_Jackson_GH) September 26, 2022

Joe Jackson has been one of the leading voices in calling for government to take pragmatic steps to deal with the economic downturn.Rising cost of living, galloping inflation and a depreciating Ghana Cedi are some of the main pointers to the economic crisis that Ghanaians are putting up with.The government is in talks with the International Monetary Fund, IMF, for a reported US$3 billion rescue facility to help stabilize the economy and reset it on the path of growth.Government has partly blamed the Russia-Ukraine war and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the headwinds, insisting that all was being done to stem the tide.