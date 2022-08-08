Peace is all we need to develop Savannah region - Yagbonwura

Regional News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs and Overlord of the Gonja Traditional area, Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa (I), has appealed to residents of the Savannah Region to embrace peace for the development of the area.



Addressing the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs on behalf of the Yagbonwura during a training workshop on Covid-19 and peacebuilding, the Registrar of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs Mr Abutu Kapori said peace is the only tool that can develop the region and urged everybody to embrace it since we are one people in the region.



“Without peace, nothing moves on,” the Yagbonwura said and urged the participants to keenly concentrate on the various presentations by the experts to inure to the overall benefit of the Savannah Region.



The Overlord of Gonja commended the organizers of the workshop. He said; “The Traditional authority of the Region wishes to commend the implementing agencies for this august activity in the Savannah Region. Our relationship with you will continue to impact development in the Region”.



The meeting was Chaired by the Vice-President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor (II).



Meanwhile, the Savannah Regional directorate has reminded the people of the Savannah Region that Covid-19 is still around in the region.



Mrs Kulah Janet, the Savannah Regional health promotion in a presentation during the meeting with the Savannah Regional house of chiefs indicated that 2252 suspected cases were recorded in the Savannah region in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the year 2020 with 338 confirmed as positive.



She indicated that 7 death cases out of the 338 confirmed cases were recorded and urged everybody to vaccinate against the disease.



She commended the Bole district for recording a higher number of people in the region who were vaccinated against the disease and urged the people of the East Gonja district to step up in the vaccination exercise since the number is not encouraging.



Mrs Kulah Janet also appealed to the entire region to adhere to the safety protocols to avoid the contraction and spread of the disease in the region.



She spoke about the emergence of monkeypox and the Marburg virus which was recorded in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district and cautioned everyone to be extra vigilant by taking the safety precautions serious.