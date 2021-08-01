Peace Council unhappy about chieftaincy institution’s declining dignity and integrity

General News of Sunday, 1 August 2021

Source: GNA

Reverend Father Williams Kyere, the Chairman of the Bono Regional Peace Council at the weekend expressed worry about the decline of the ancient dignity, integrity and respect accorded the chieftaincy institution in the country.



This, he attributed to what he described as active engagements of some chiefs and queens in the nation's partisan politicking as well as protracted chieftaincy disputes and appealed to traditional authorities to desist from engaging in active politics to restore the revered image of the chieftaincy institution.



Rev. Fr. Kyere raised the concerns in a speech read on his behalf at the second Memorial Peace Lecture of the late Nana Yaa Nyamaa Poduo II, the Paramount Queen-mother of the Sunyani Traditional Area in Sunyani.



The late queen-mother died on August 1, 2019. She was 64 years.



Under the theme: "Safeguarding the Integrity of Our Chieftaincy Institution for Sustainable Peace: The Role of Queen-mothers", the lecture was organised by the Bono Regional Peace Council and mostly attended by traditional rulers in the region.



As the embodiment of the people, Rev. Fr. Kyere indicated chiefs and queens who engaged in partisan politics turned to divide and create problems in society and, therefore, pleaded with traditional authorities to stay outside of politicking and concentrate on how best they could contribute to the development of their communities for better living conditions of the people.



Nana Bofo Bene IV, the Paramount Chief of Dwenem Traditional Area cautioned queen-mothers against bribery and corruption, which had contributed to high cases of recorded chieftaincy disputes in the country.



He implored queen-mothers who served as kingmakers to pass through laid down procedures and to ensure that eligible and rightful royals ascended the throne whenever a stool became vacant to help control chieftaincy disputes that threatened national peace and stability.



Nana Bene IV, noted that with the exception of Dwenem and Sunyani Traditional Areas, all the 49 traditional Areas in the then Brong-Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs were battling with chieftaincy disputes and partly blamed queen-mothers for the disputes because of their personal interest and ambitions.



Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II, the Paramount Chief of Drobo Traditional Area, and the Vice President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs noted with regret that successive governments had for some time now attempted and tried to take over the powers of traditional authorities.



But, he emphasised the surest way the nation could develop as expected was to find alternative ways to get traditional authorities actively involved in the governance processes.



Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II, the Akwamuhene of Sunyani Traditional Area described the late queen-mother as the embodiment of peace, tolerance, and forbearing, and implored chiefs and queens to emulate such traits to help deepen societal peace and national cohesion.



Earlier in a welcoming address, Alhaji Suallah Quandah, the Executive Secretary of the Bono Regional Peace Council explained the lecture was instituted and held annually to remember the sterling contributions and achievements of the late queen towards the promotion and sustenance of peace in the region and beyond.



