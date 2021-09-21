Peace Council not fire service, they respond when necessary - Samuel Osabutey tackles critics

General News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

• Rev. Samuel Osabutey has said the NPC should not be expected to act promptly like the National Fire Service



• Rev. Osabutey said the Peace Council usually follows some laid down procedures before addressing issues



• The Accra Peace Council chairman has given reasons why his outfit did not publicly address the unrest in Odododiodio



The Greater Accra Regional Chairman for the National Peace Council, Rev. Samuel Osabutey, has established that his outfit does not succumb to unnecessary public pressure when situations occur in the country.



According to him, the Peace Council is an entity that needs to carefully analyze issues before publicly addressing them and does not give prompt responses like the National Fire Service.



Rev. Osabutey said in most cases, the Peace Council tackles the issues behind closed doors by digging out the root causes of problems and engaging the parties involved.



His comments are on the back of some the eruption of chaos in the Odododiodio constituency following the replacement of Mohamed Adjei Sowah with former deputy Greater Accra regional minister, Elizabeth Sackey, as the new Accra Mayor.



It can be recalled that scores of residents in the constituency protested against the removal of Mr. Adjei Sowah from the list of newly nominated Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).



But touching on the Council’s failure to publicly intervene in the development, Rev. Osabutey in his defense said “The Peace Council is not a fire service. The Peace Council is not a problem healer. We make sure we deeply access the issues and follow due process in putting things in place. We try to our work by peaceful engagements behind closed doors.”



