Peace Council is one of three most 'useless' institutions in Ghana - Avram Ben Moshe

Source: happyghana.com

Leader of Common Sense Family, Avram Ben Moshe has emphatically stated that some of the most useless institutions in the country are the Peace council, Christian Council of Churches, and the Aglow International Women for Jesus.



His reason for stating this is that he does not see their influence and any positive impact in the affairs of the country although they should be playing a vital role in the improvement of the country.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii, he said, “All they do is to spend money to be used in making the country better and claim to be praying for the country.”



He highlighted that what the county needs is not prayers but rather, capable leaders who are ready and willing to meet the needs of the people.



“Of what use are they to the country? Because I do not see their usefulness. To date, what have they done concerning the ongoing situations in the country? he asked.



Avram asserted that until he sees their work and effort and notes an improvement in the ongoing situations in the country, “I still stand my grounds that, they are the most useless institutions in the country.”