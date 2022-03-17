Peace Council, House of Chiefs affirm legitimacy of Nana Kwaku Dankwah III as Omanhene of Mo Traditional Area

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

The National Peace Council in collaboration with the Regional House of Chiefs in both the Bono East and Bono Regions has brought finality to the over two decades of chieftaincy dispute in the Mo Traditional Area in the Bono East Region of Ghana.



In a communication signed by the Regional Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, Suallah Abdallah Quandah it called the divided Leera Royal Family to try and resolve its differences in order to occupy the stool in subsequent rotation



Following the demise of Nana Kwaku Dimpo II, the then Omanhene of the area in 1999, the question of who becomes the legitimate heir to the stool has been characterized by controversies.



The Mo Paramountcy rotates amongst three Royal Gates; the Paago Royal Family, The Leera Royal Family, and the Dankwa Royal family. Nana Kwaku Dimpo II who ruled for over 50 years hailed from the Paago Royal Family, therefore the lot automatically fell on the Leera Royal Family to nominate a candidate to occupy the vacant stool.



The Leera Royal Gate since 1999 has been engaging in internal wrangling. Several interventions have been sought for the feuding parties to reconcile for one candidate to be selected amongst the lot within the same family have all proven futile. They have been litigating amongst themselves for decades. On September 30 2014, the then Mo Asaasewura, who is the legitimate kingmaker, the late Nana Kwame Adjei, relied on a similar incident in the past, and stripped the Leera gate off the title and gave it to the Dankwa Royal Gate who within a two-week ultimatum selected Nana Kwaku Dankwa III and the appropriate customary rites performed on him.



Nana Takyi Elaje alias Chupa challenged the legitimacy of Nana Dankwa at a Sunyani High Court but the latter won the suit and the court affirmed the legitimacy of the installation.



Prior to this, Nana Takyi Elaje III was in the year 2000 nominated but was immediately contested by his own Abusuapanyin of the Leera Royal Gate at the then Brong-Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, that the nomination was illegally done, a decision the house upheld and declared all accompanying rites null and void



It will be recalled that on May 9, 2018, whiles the matter was still pending before the then Brong Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Kojo Nfadjo from the Leera gate was installed at New Longoro. It however emerged that the right venue and failure to adhere to the rightful customary processes in making such a decision rendered it null and void. Nana Kwaku Dankwa, therefore, cited some chiefs and elders numbering 7 including Opanin Kwadwo Dagbi, Abusuapanin of Leera Royal Family in Kintampo, Nana Adjei Adinkra II, Krontihene of Mo Traditional Council, Nana Bisakwan II Benkumhene of MO Traditional Council, Sampson Adre, a Teacher at Techiman, Opanin George Nsiah a resident of Kintampo, Anthony Saahene, a resident of New Longoro and Nana Akwasi Gyimah III, Akyeamehene of the area for contempt of court and they were accordingly incarcerated for 20 days in prison custody.



One of the 7 contemnors based in the USA Mr. George Nsiah who masterminded the entire illegal installation took to his heels before judgment was pronounced by His Lordship Justice Patrick Bayeh.



The rest pleaded with the trial judge to take into consideration their respective old ages and the fact that they are pledging never to indulge in chieftaincy matters.



The DegaLand Association (a youth group, both home and in the diaspora) at certain stages tried albeit unsuccessful. Per the intervention, the association managed to convince Nana Dankwa to allow a final opportunity so the Leera gate can settle on an acceptable candidate but all effort proved futile.



In 2021, the Peace Council together with the Regional House of Chiefs held a series of meetings in Sunyani and Techiman in order to broker a peace deal. The council finally affirmed that what the Mo Asasewura did in September 2014 should stand and thus affirm the legitimacy of Nana Kwaku Dankwa III as the Omanhene of the Mo Traditional Area.



After the main dispute has been settled, the doors of the Peace Council and the Regional House of Chiefs are wide open to the Leera royal gate for internal wrangling to be addressed and documented in order to avoid future misunderstandings within the same family thus paving way for a litigation free generation during the next rotational period.