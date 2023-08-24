Pay your communicators, some are facing extreme difficulties – Peace Watch to NDC, NPP

Politics of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana, Nyonkopa Daniels, has asked political parties to pay their communicators allowances if they are unable to pay them salaries.



Some of these communicators, she claims, live in deplorable conditions but are loyal to their political parties and must be compensated for their efforts.



She explained on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM’s Frontline that the work of these communicators is enormous, but the majority of them are underappreciated.



She observed that some of them go around begging for help but then turn around to defend their government, particularly those affiliated with the ruling government.



She told Kwabena Agyapong, the show’s host, that she would soon launch a campaign to force political parties to pay their communicators.



”Give them money because their work is difficult. A spade must be called a spade. Some political parties are cheats. I will launch a campaign next year to encourage communicators to leave their political parties if they are not appreciated.”



Madam Nyonkopa Daniels also suggested that political parties provide funds to their members in order for them to start their own businesses, or that the party itself establish businesses in order for their communicators and serial callers to have something to do.