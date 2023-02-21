Pay us our money or face our wrath – Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana cautions NHIS

Health News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana (PHFAoG) has threatened to picket at the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) over the debt owed to them.



Vice President of the Association Damuel Boakye Donkor served notice that from March 2, 2023, they will start picketing at the facility and demand payment of all debt owed to them.



He said "enough is enough; we need our money. We can no longer keep mute over it."



He disclosed that members from the regions would embark on this action until they were paid all outstanding debt.



In an interview on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Nyankonton Nu Nsem, he claimed that some of the members who sold their property to pay for loans are now saddled with debts.



“Enough is enough now. We are fighting for our lives. Our businesses are on the verge of failing. We will not be frightened by any threat. We are owed money and need it returned. We will not be scared by any form of intimidation. You can’t kill me prematurely because you won’t pay me. Because you have refused to pay me, I am unable to sell my property to repay my loans. When you work, don’t you get paid every month? This is unacceptable, and we will no longer tolerate it.”



He stated that the Association is aware that the NHIA understands their plight, but the Finance Ministry has yet to release the funds.



“However, we do not have a contract with the Ministry. That’s why we didn’t go to the Ministry. We have a contract with the NHIA, so we will picket there and inform them that we are in financial distress and must be paid. This nonsense has to stop,” he insisted.