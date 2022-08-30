Pay us our compensation or we block roads with wheelchairs - Awoshie-Pokuase residents to government

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

The Concerned Residents Association of Awoshie-Pokuase has threatened to stage a massive demonstration over government's refusal to pay them their long over due compensation.



The Chairman of the association, Mr. Peter Kofi Adu also known as Star made this known at a press conference held on the shoulders of the Awoshie Pokuase Highway in Accra.



He revealed that their decision to embark on demonstration was a result of death among their members adding that the association through its series of meetings also arrived at a decision to block the roads to drum home their demands for the payment of their overdue compensation.



Mr. Star stated that more than thirty-five (35) of his members have died due to the pains and agony of being homeless as well as frustration from some landlords.



He urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to use his good office to ensure that the Finance Ministry do the needful before the expiration of the 14 days ultimatum to avoid them embarking on a demonstration on the matter.



"All our aged members are ready to hit the streets and block the roads with their wheelchairs to prevent vehicles from using the roads that our lands were used to construct should government fail to pay us our compensation at the expiry of the 14 days ultimatum," he noted.



He stated emphatically that in spite of all the effort they put in to have their compensation paid to them, they have not received any positive results.



Rather, they are being frustrated anytime they make follow-up checks at the Ministry of Finance.



According to them, on daily basis, the situation of their members gets worse adding that the delay in the payment of their compensation has brought untold hardships on the generality of the members, resulting in the untimely death of about thirty-five (35) of them whilst others have been rendered homeless and some bedridden for so many years.



He expressed the hope that the listening President will intervene to ensure that the right things are done to enable them to receive their compensation in due time.



It will be recalled that the government of Ghana through Executive Instrument 2006, E.I. 19 acquired the lands for the construction of the Awoshie-Pokuase highway during former President John Agyekum Kuffour's regime in the year 2006.



Affected residents whose houses were demolished in the year 2010 under the regime of the late President J.E.A. Mills to pave way for the construction of the road are yet to receive compensation from the government for their lands.



In their efforts as the Concerned Residents Association of Awoshie-Pokuase to get their compensation paid by the government, they petitioned the lands Commission and the Roads and Highways Ministry.



The Lands Commission heeded to their cry and conducted an evaluation process through the Land Valuation Division after which offer letters were given to them in the year 2020.



Upon a follow-up at the Urban Roads Department, they were told that their claims had been processed and forwarded to the Ministry of Roads and Highways for payment.



Another follow-up at Ministry of Roads and Highways, yielded no positive results as they were told that the Ministry was yet to receive funds from the Ministry of Finance for the payment of their compensation.



For over two years after receiving offer letters for payment of their compensation, they are yet to receive any encouraging feedback from the authorities.