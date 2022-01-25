'Pay me my money' – Ex-Pentecost University staff drags institution over provident fund

General News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

A former senior staff member of the Pentecost University College (PUC), a private university located at Sowutuom in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, Dr. Daniel Nkrumah has taken on the University for deducting 5 months of his salary from his Provident Fund without cause.



Dr. Daniel Nkrumah, a past Public Relations Manager at Pentecost University and now a Media Communications Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Kumasi is therefore calling on the leadership of the Pentecost Church to prevail on the institution to “pay me my money with interest”, MyNewsGh.com reports.



Dr. Nkrumah said around the time academic work was suspended in 2020, he tendered his resignation from PUC working as a faculty and administrative staff and was required to give a month’s notice which he did but the university failed to respond to his letter which stated the effective date for his resignation.



More than six months later, the University deducted a 5-months salary from his Provident Fund arguing that he failed to title his letter properly hence the resignation was void.



This is notwithstanding the fact that despite his resignation he continued to serve the University without drawing salary by ensuring students under his supervision were catered for and all scripts were duly marked and graded.



According to him, there was no need for six months notice given the reassignment he had in the University as a staff and the deduction should be



According to Dr. Daniel Nkrumah, the development “has eroded his faith in the church.



