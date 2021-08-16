Pay local cocoa buying companies now – Western North NDC to government

General News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Western North region branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked the government to as a matter of urgency pay local buying companies and cocoa farmers for the purchase of cocoa.



A statement issued by Sam Jerome, the Regional Communication Officer said it is disheartening and disturbing to know that the Akufo-Addo administration has since last year refused to release funds for the LBCs in the purchase of cocoa. This indeed has negatively impacted the living condition of the good people of the Western North Region.



“The Western North Region is one of the newly-created regions which has an estimated population of about nine hundred and fifty thousand (950,000) people. The region is noted to be one of the leading regions in Ghana producing cocoa in Large volumes. In fact, it produces one-third of the total cocoa production in the country.



“Based on the afore fact, the region has most of its working population being cocoa farmers. This means that a chunk of the population is highly dependent on cocoa proceeds. It is, however, disheartening and disturbing to know that the government of Nana Addo and Bawumia has since last year refused to release funds for the LBCs in the purchase of cocoa. This indeed has negatively impacted the living condition of the good people of the Western North Region.



“Without mincing words, we can say without any iota of doubt that the people of the region are now living penurious life based on the refusal of the Nana Addo – Bawumia government to release funds for the purchase of cocoa.



“It is worthy to note that, since 1970 where cocoa beans were left to rot and not purchased, the days of Nana Addo have added to those dark days in the area of cocoa production. It is trite knowledge that a $1.3bn syndicated loan was procured for the purchase of cocoa beans for the 2020/2021 crop season so why this development? Is it the case that the government has squandered the cash on elections as purported to be? If not, the government must make those funds available.



“It is often said that the devil finds work for the idle hands which thus include armed robbery I must say! If the cocoa farmer isn’t getting cash for his weighed cocoa, how will such a person fend for his or her family? If the life of the person is being impoverished, won’t he or she engage in other social vices which will include robbery?



“We are by this release calling on the government to help curb the already rising armed robbery cases in Ghana by making funds available to the Local Buying Companies and cocoa farmers. This will in no doubt help curtail a possible surge in armed robbery cases in the region.”



