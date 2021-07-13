Pay back all the monies you received as First Lady - John Boadu dares Lordina Mahama

General News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

• John Boadu has thrown a challenge to the former First Lady, Lordina Mahama



• He wants her to show a sign of good gesture by returning all the monies paid to her since 2009 as First Lady



• This is coming on the back of the announcements by Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia that they are rejecting proposals to have them paid



The New Patriotic Party’s General Secretary, John Boadu, has thrown a challenge to the former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, to pay back all the monies or allowances she was paid in her capacity as wife to the former president, John Dramani Mahama, between January 2009 and June 2021.



According to the outspoken General Secretary, this will be a sign of good gesture on the part of the former First Lady, should she heed to the admonition.



“Schandorf, let me say this emphatically. Former President Mahama’s wife, Lordina Mahama, must, as a matter of urgency, refund all monies paid to her since January 2017 till now. Those she received as far back as 2009 should also be refunded. The monies she has received from that time till now would amount to GHC3.2 million,” he said on TV Africa on Tuesday, 13th July 2021.



This is coming on the back of the separate announcements of the First lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, that they would no longer accept the proposals to have them paid for their roles as spouses of the presidential officials, reports Kasapafmonline.com.



"The First Lady in consultation with the President of the Republic has decided to refund all monies paid to her as allowances from the date of the president's assumption to office i.e. January 2017, to date, amounting to GH¢899,097.84.



"The First Lady has also decided not to accept any monies that have been allocated to her pursuant to the Ntiamoa-Baidu Committee, as approved by Parliament.



"She is doing this as a purely personal decision, without prejudice to the rights of others, and not to undermine the propriety of the process undertaken by Parliament," the statement from Rebecca Akufo-Addo said in part.



Since the news of the plan to pay the spouses of the First and Second Men broke, the majority of the populace have expressed their disagreements and their disgust at the news, giving reasons especially to the effect that they are not officially elected to be so privileged.



Other bodies of public interest such as the Trade Unions Congress (TUC), the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and a number of civil society organizations, also spoke out publicly against the announcement.



