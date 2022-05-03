Pay attention to the psychosocial needs of your members - Psychologist to religious leaders

Religion of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: GNA

Leadership of religious bodies, especially churches, have been advised to concentrate on preaching and on spiritual manifestations and pay attention to the psychosocial needs of members.



Dr Ebenezer Tetteh Kpalam, a clinical psychologist who gave the advice bemoaned the lack of care for the psychosocial needs of congregants even though it was evident that many of such people were religious and needed help.



Dr Kpalam, who is also a pastor at the Church of Pentecost, gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema on the increasing reports of domestic violence resulting in the death of some victims.



“It is the responsibility of the churches to equip the leaders to do more than preaching and developing the spiritual needs of the people, it is good to support them in prayers but encourage them to get professional help,” he said.



He said church members must be sensitized to know that it was not okay to take violence against them as normal, and therefore must get the needed help either as the victim or as the abuser.



According to him, the church was failing society, adding that every conversation that pertained to life, must be discussed in the church, stressing that, “God is interested in every aspect of life, not only the spiritual.”



He said the church must create a unit, and make it known to the congregation and their immediate society, as a place to seek help when going through psychosocial challenges.



He said churches could also invite professionals to their meetings to address such issues and educate members to know that talking about their marital challenges do not mean they lacked faith in God.



He urged the public to be circumspect when discussing psychosocial issues of people as that could prevent others from voicing out their similar problems and seeking the needed help.