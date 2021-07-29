Pay attention to the plight of Nigerians living in Ghana - ANC advices new Ambassador

General News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

The National Public Relations Officer of the All Nigerian Community (ANC) Ghana Chapter, Chief Akintola Bolanle has advised the new Nigerian High Commissioner in Ghana, Rtd Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas to pay particular attention to the plight of Nigerians in Ghana as he assumes his role as the head of the commission.



According to him, the arrival and presence of Rtd Ibas will herald a new beginning or Nigerians living in Ghana.



“We feel that the arrival of the newly appointed commissioner, things would begin to improve in terms of the different difficulties that Nigerians face, as well as strategic approaches to addressing them,” he told MyNigeria.com at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.



Speaking on the recent trade embargo affecting Nigerian traders in Ghana, Chief Bolanle said: "We expect him to be able to communicate with the Ghanaian government in order to open shops for various Nigerians around Ghana. That should be his first mission, which should be completed before moving on to the next. He should address the issue of border closure to ensure the free movement of goods, services, and manpower that will propel the policy of AfCFTA in Ghana."



Major stakeholders from the Nigerian Community in Ghana on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, thronged the VIP section of the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana’s capital to welcome Rtd Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas as he assumes his role as the head of the commission in the country.



Clad in different local outfits to represent the various groupings resident in Ghana, Ag. Ambassador, Gambo Yusuf Hamza led the high-powered delegation including Kings, Chiefs, executives of Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDO), executives of the Nigerian Media Commission (NMAG), representatives from Nollywood – Ghana chapter, and women’s group.



The Nigerian community in Ghana is reported to be the largest in the West African country with close to 5 million Nigerians, many of which engage in trade and education.







