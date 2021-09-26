Pay attention to four-star diet - Nurse advises the elderly

Health News of Sunday, 26 September 2021

Source: GNA

Ms Linda Appiah Kubi, a nurse with the Manhean Polyclinic has cautioned the elderly to be mindful of their diet and pay attention to the Four Star Diet which included fish, meat, egg, milk in the first category.



The second category includes; vegetables and fruits; third-cereals such as beans and groundnut; and carbohydrates like bread, cassava and rice for the fourth.



She said Ghanaians ate more carbohydrate foods and small portions of protein saying, "we must have the presence of the four-star diet always in our meal."



Ms Kubi was speaking at an event organized by the National Youth Authority (NYA) of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to educate members mostly women of the Adikanfo Eden Nawo Beye Nnipa Society.



She said some diseases such as diabetes and hypertension could be cured by diet since there are certain types of food that the aged are advised by doctors not to eat, "because if a doctor tells you not to take in salt, it means if you take it your blood pressure might shoot up.



"There are certain foods we don’t have to eat, as you advanced in age, you must avoid certain food as it does not help, enjoy more fruits and vegetables which should be added regularly to your food," she added.



She advised women to avoid alcohol, smoking, milk, egg, cheese, late-night eating, meat, processed spices, iced water and taking in certain kinds of oil.



Madam Micheline Osei-Tutu, Acting Director, NYA, TMA, stated that the authority organized the programme for youth and adults on a healthy lifestyle which included what to eat; food eaten sometimes gives a variety of sicknesses such as diabetes, waist and joint pains.



She said people need education on what to eat and at what particular time to avoid diseases.



Ms Agnes Amankwah, a participant, expressed gratitude to the organizers for the education and appealed to the NYA to consistently engage them in other areas of life.