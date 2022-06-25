Pay attention to basic schools without textbooks for the past 3 years - Kumbungu MP to Akufo-Addo

Regional News of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Basic school without textbooks



Dr Hamza Adam handover 6-unit classroom block for the Dalun Simli Model Primary School



Abolishment of PTA levies at the basic level is another hindrance to our educational sector, MP



Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Alhaj Dr. Hamza Adam, has called on the government to provide the needed attention to basic school education.



According to him, basic students have been without textbooks for three years now since the introduction of the new curriculum.



The MP made this statement during a ceremony to commission and hand over a 6-unit classroom block for the Dalun Simli Model Primary School.



Speaking during the presentation, he reiterated his commitment to ensuring developmental projects are executed while making the apeal to government on basic education in the country.



"Its been close to three years since a new curriculum was introduced without the accompanying Textbooks," he lamented.



He added that the abolishment of PTA levies at the basic level is another hindrance to "our educational sector since the onus now entirely lies on the central government to provide all amenities at which it fails to fulfill timely."



The Country Director for Wulugu Project, Mr. Solomon Nachinaa, who was at the event, applauded the MP for his contribution to the betterment of the people of his constituency.



''The passion and efforts of the MP for Kumbungu, Hon. Alhaj Dr. Hamza Adam to develop the Kumbungu constituency has been enormous,'' he said.



The country Director added that his outfit is ever ready to support the MP to execute developmental projects at all times.



He also pleaded with all teachers, the District Directorate of Education, and parents to effectively utilize the facility.



The District Director of Education, Madam Beneddette Kafari and representative of Nyab Dalun Lana, who jointly received the edifice on behalf of the Directorate and the community respectively, thanked the MP and Wulugu project for the intervention.



They further revealed that the school which hitherto was observing teaching and learning under trees will now heave a huge sigh of relief.



Madam Beneddette Kafari again revealed that the radicality with which Dr. Hamza Adam tackles issues of education in the district will make the district an envy to others.



