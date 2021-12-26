Pay NABCO trainees – Ablakwa appeals to government

General News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has appealed to the government to redeem its obligation of paying Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) trainees their allowances.



According to the MP, the government has been unable to pay remittances to all NABCO beneficiaries since September.



Taking to his social media timeline, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced how he has had to fete the NABCO beneficiaries in his constituency during this festive season as a result of the non-payment of their allowance.



He stated that in addition to providing some food items to them, he also paid some unspecified amount of money into their Mobile money accounts.



“As is the essence of Christmas, I reached out to all 97 NABCO staff in my beloved constituency who have not been paid since September. They all received modest provisions including bags of rice, oil and canned fish.



“In addition, each one of them had a direct cash transfer to their MoMo accounts. This intervention is quite similar to what we did for over 600 private school teachers during the COVID-19 induced school closures. I humbly appeal to govt to redeem its obligations to all NABCO trainees. Together, we lift each other up,” he wrote.





NABCO topped Twitter trends on Saturday, December 25, 2021 as beneficiaries took to the social media platform to demand from government their four month outstanding arrears.The beneficiaries demanded that government pays them in order for them to be able to support themselves and their families this festive period.The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme is a government initiative to address graduate unemployment to solve social problems. The focus of the initiative will be solving public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, technology, governance and drive revenue mobilization and collection.