Pay Ejura shooting victims - Attorney General directs

General News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Three persons who were victims in the Ejura shooting of June 29, 2021, say they have been neglected by the government amidst their resulting injuries and unbearable medical costs.



Louis Ayipka aged 30, Nazif Nuhu aged 20 years and Awal Mesbawu suffered gunshot injuries when some state security officials responding to a youth protest in Ejura shot into a crowd.



Subsequently, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo instituted a committee of inquiry chaired by Justice George Kingsly Koomson which recommended compensation for the victims.



The Attorney General and Minister of Justice having also set up a committee of medical professionals to assess the conditions of the victims has since forwarded a computated compensation advice to the presidency.



This, according to a document intercepted by GhanaWeb was contained in a letter addressed to the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery by the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame dated July 22, 2022.



The AG in his advice said he took into consideration the assessment of the health professionals and some claims for compensation made by two of the victims through their lawyers.



“Pursuant to a request of this office, the victims have also provided receipts covering their medical bills as a result of their injuries. Additionally, Mr Ayikpa and Mr Nazif Nuhu have made claims for compensation,” the AG noted.



While Louis Ayikpa’s lawyers made a claim for GH¢1,280,850.00 (US$175,262.034), Nazif Nuhu’s lawyers also made a claim for GH¢230,000.00 (US$31,593.914).



But according to the AG, after assessing the claims and the medical reports under two categories of pecuniary and non-pecuniary losses, the computation of compensation for Loius Ayikpa arrived at some GH¢347,953.00 while that of Nazif Nuhu arrived at GH¢192,425,00.



The recommended compensation for the third victim, Awal Mesbawu also arrived at GH¢678,519.00.



This brought to a total of GH¢1,218,897.00 the amount recommended by the Attorney General to be paid by the state to the three victims.



As part of his recommendations, the AG further asked the state to offer psychological evaluation and support to the victims as well as rehabilitation and training to the victims.



In the case of Awal Mesbawu, the AG recommended that “the appropriate functional prosthesis should be provided to him to assist in mobilization.”



“They should be followed up medically for a minimum of two years to manage any long-term complications that may arise,” the A-G added.



It is, however, not known what the ministry of interior has intended to do with the A-G's recommendations as the victims and their families continue to demand for their compensation.

























































