Paul Afoko and all other suspended members will be reinstated - NPP

Politics of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

As part of efforts to reunite the New Patriotic Party and make it possible for them to break the 8-year-jinx, the party will soon reinstate all suspended members.



The party's National First Vice Chairperson, Ekow Smith Buttey, who revealed this, stated that all suspended party members would be reinstated.



When asked if the suspended members include Paul Afoko, the party's suspended national chairman, he answered in the affirmative.



He was speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He was responding to the question of political unity.



According to him, friends or family members cannot belong to the same party hence the multi-party democracy.



He explained that you need the numbers to make a political party work, and every person's contribution is needed.



He noted that no matter who you are, you can belong to a political party.



He admitted that the NPP is currently faced with divisions and disgruntled members who have stepped aside from the party.



He said, "the party has assessed and evaluated and discovered that they are persons who are disgruntled and not happy. These individuals have stepped aside. We have put in measures to address these concerns. We did an analysis and have realized that there were issues from the 2020 polls, and we are prepared to work on them.



From 1992 to date, all executives who served would be brought on board. All suspended party members would be reinstated. We will write to them and reinstate them. Paul Afoko and any other person who has been suspended would be reinstated."