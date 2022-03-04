Paul Adom-Otchere is 'teaching Mahama home sense' - Stephen Ashitey

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Executive member of the Tema East Constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has said that it serves former President John Mahama right that broadcaster, Paul Adom-Otchere is now foul-mouthing him.



In a write-up on happenings in his party, Moshake, as he is popularly called, said Mr. Adom Otchere’s description of Mr. Mahama and his government as inept, among other shocking languages, is one of the ways karma is avenging neglect that the Mahama government afflicted on pro-NDC media when he was president.



“Paul Adom Otchere is now teaching you home sense,” Moshake wrote in his latest

epistle.



According to him, “this is how you get served when you neglect your own media base and give opportunities to your opponents’ journalists during your presidency – karma knows how to serve you commonsense so that you feel it in the bones.”



Moshake’s arite-up is in response of Mr. Adom Otchere’s condemnation of Professor

Raymond Atuguba over the Dean of the University of Ghana Law School’s warning that economic hardships in the country can precipitate a coup.



While dismissing Professor Atuguba’s concerns as evil wishful thinking, Mr. Adom

Otchere had referred the Dean of the UG Law School to his past in the Mahama

government when there similarly were hardships in Ghana.



Among other things, he described that erstwhile government as “inept.”



“You Dr. Atuguba, you were a member of John Mahama’s cabinet in 2013 at a time the cedi was ranked worst currency in Africa]. This was an economic crisis not occasioned by COVID but occasioned by pure mismanagement of the economy and ineptitude…



“Dr Atuguba, you were sitting in John Mahama’s cabinet, no COVID, nothing and this is what you gave us in 2013; did you call for a coup at that time? Did you know then that when there is economic hardship there will be coup?



“You broke all the economic bottles and glasses in the Jubilee House; everything was

broken. No COVID, nothing…Dr Atuguba did anybody say we should go and do coup

when you and your administration put off the lights for years and the economy was

down for years, did anybody say coup?” Adom Otchere quizzed.



Moshake points out that, “the same Paul Adom Otchere who today is attacking John

Mahama and his government was the same Paul Adom Otchere whom Mahama gave

unfettered access to when he was president.



The kind of access that Paul Adom Otchere had to president Mahama, not even

Raymond Archer had. Our NDC president neglected and starved our own media houses while giving opposition media houses privileges.”



According to him, “I remember when I saw this same Paul Adom Otchere in the

Flagstaff House interviewing John Mahama and wondering why somebody like



Raymond Archer or Larry Alans Dogbe or even Andy Kankam was not rather the one

conducting the interview.



“It was around the same time that papers like Daily Guide were getting Mahama

campaign adverts while papers like The Enquirer were struggling. Today, the man you fed is teaching you home sense, that it is not wise to starve your own and then feed your adversary," Moshake wrote.