Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer - Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

Adom-Otchere never finished law school – South Dayi MP



I completed law school; I have classmates - Dafeamekpor



Adom-Otchere should be humble and tell his viewers that he is not a lawyer - MP



The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has alleged that Broadcast Journalist Paul Adom Otchere is not a lawyer as he carries himself to be.



In an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dafeamekpor said that rather than the journalist correcting his viewers who refer to him as a lawyer, Adom Otchere happily accepts the honour of being a lawyer.



According to the MP, the journalist never completed law school; therefore, he is not a lawyer.



“Adom Otchere went to the faculty of law; he did not finish lawyer school… he is not a lawyer. When he is on TV and people call him lawyer, he is not humble to say sorry; I’m not a lawyer. You may have a law degree, but you are not a lawyer.



“He has never been humble to reject that description and labelling (of he being a lawyer). I am a lawyer; I have over 105 classmates, including … Clement Akapame; some are judges, the deputy director of legal, Parliament of Ghana was my classmate, some of them are principal state attorneys, and some of them are lecturers at GIMPA,” he said in Twi.



He reiterated that even though he is not able to confirm that Adom Otchere failed at law school, he is certain that he is not a lawyer.



