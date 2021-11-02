Patrol teams to be stationed on Accra-Tema Motorway to arrest aboboyaa

General News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Security officers will be stationed along the Accra-Tema Motorway effective today, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, as a patrol team that will ensure that unauthorized tricycles plying the stretch are stopped.



This, the Minister for Greater Accra region, Henry Quartey has indicated, is in line with the ban that took effect from November 1, this year, restricting aboboyaas (tricycles) from plying motorways in the region, reports citinewsroom.com.



Also, adequate provisions for the logistics that will help these officers effectively undertake their assignments have been made available.



“We have put all the mechanisms in place and the logistics. The Ghana Police Regional Command has been given a brand-new Nissan pick-up so [today], we will put all the operational plans in place, and then they will start work on the Motorway 24/7. It is a law, and when people offend, it is the law enforcement agencies that need to deal with that. All the operations of the assembly will be assisted by the security agencies,” he said.



On Monday, October 27, 2021, Henry Quartey announced the ban on the use of tricycles effective November 1, on the Accra-Tema Motorway, while all tricycles will be banned from using principal streets in the region effective February 1, 2022.



But early checks yesterday showed that the directive did not seem to have gone down well with the persons involved yet.



In the meantime, the Informal Waste Workers Union of Ghana, users of tricycles for waste collection, have protested against this decision by the government.



The group, showing their displeasure with the current ultimatum, gathered at the Awudome Cemetery this morning in protest.



They are also appealing to the government to provide waste compactor mobile trucks at vantage points within the region for them.



Lydia Bamfo, who is the union leader, said the ban is likely to render many of her members jobless especially when there are no alternate dumping sites established for them.



“We are pleading with the government to make a mini-transfer station for us, or they get us a compacter truck,” she said.



The region plans to have waste transfer sites in every district in the region by February 2022.



When that happens, tricycles will be barred from using all major roads, and will be expected to deposit refuse at the waste transfer sites.



